TaaS (TAAS) Market Cap Achieves $6.81 Million

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One TaaS coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00086801 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00022759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.13 or 0.01335051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00064133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00116338 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS (CRYPTO:TAAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

TaaS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

