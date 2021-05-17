Tadpole Finance Market Capitalization Hits $4.08 Million (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $17.71 or 0.00039297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and $26,986.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00089863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.38 or 0.00442305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.72 or 0.00230087 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $607.41 or 0.01347471 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00042239 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

