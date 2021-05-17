Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Position Trimmed by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,864 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.55% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $111,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $166.99 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $124.86 and a one year high of $214.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.22 and a 200-day moving average of $183.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

