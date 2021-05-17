Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Target Hospitality reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 280%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $51.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.57 million.

TH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

TH traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,581. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $277.39 million, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 6.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 25.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 25,781 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $830,000. 20.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

