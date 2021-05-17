Target Hospitality (TH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 24th. Analysts expect Target Hospitality to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $51.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.57 million. On average, analysts expect Target Hospitality to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Target Hospitality stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $280.42 million, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

