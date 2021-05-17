Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Trading Up 7.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares rose 7.8% on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.57. Approximately 2,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 85,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

Specifically, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 12,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSHA shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.92.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.47.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). Equities analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

