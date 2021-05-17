TB SA Acquisition (NASDAQ:TBSAU) Shares Down 0.5%

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU) dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 208,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,955,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,949,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,947,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,448,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,152,000.

TB SA Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBSAU)

