TCW Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,197,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,021 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of FOX worth $43,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 165.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in FOX by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOXA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $37.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

