TCW Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,793 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Fiserv worth $91,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,904,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FISV stock opened at $114.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 86.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.
In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.
Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.