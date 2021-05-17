TCW Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $44,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth approximately $645,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $1,374,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock opened at $200.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $83.72 and a 52 week high of $202.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

