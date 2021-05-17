TCW Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,470 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for about 1.5% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Equinix worth $155,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total value of $114,228.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,755.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,836 shares of company stock worth $7,403,870. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $832.06.

EQIX opened at $722.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $701.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $703.44. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

