TCW Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,803,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 452,627 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.1% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of The Charles Schwab worth $117,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.76.

SCHW opened at $73.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $73.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $18,279,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $481,792.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,910,999 shares of company stock worth $127,765,707. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.