TCW Group Inc. Has $33.32 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,442 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $33,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX opened at $597.45 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $253.46 and a twelve month high of $669.00. The stock has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $624.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

