TCW Group Inc. Has $35.62 Million Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,161 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,168 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $35,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $120,693.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,551.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,288.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,361 shares of company stock worth $2,884,383 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $60.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.30.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

