TCW Group Inc. Has $37.75 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 86.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,106 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 78,300 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.05% of SEA worth $37,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SEA by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,407,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $548,158,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SEA by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,228,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,631 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of SEA by 1,455.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,596,337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $317,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in SEA by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,905,002 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $379,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,456 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

NYSE:SE opened at $217.48 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $65.43 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.63 and its 200 day moving average is $219.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a PE ratio of -73.70 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen increased their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.