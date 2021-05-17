TCW Group Inc. Has $38.12 Million Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 103,965 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Textron worth $38,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Textron by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Textron by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Also, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TXT opened at $67.99 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Textron’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

