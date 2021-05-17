TCW Group Inc. Has $41.31 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,201 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Darden Restaurants worth $41,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $139.52 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $149.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.79 and its 200-day moving average is $128.66.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 112.46%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,226 shares of company stock valued at $21,815,605 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.