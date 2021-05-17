TCW Group Inc. Has $50.45 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 326.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 113,308 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Twilio worth $50,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $299.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.40. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.13 and a 52-week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,019,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,935 shares of company stock valued at $79,447,071 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.17.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.