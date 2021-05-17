TCW Group Inc. Has $53.05 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,138 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 65,074 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Illumina worth $53,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Illumina by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after buying an additional 2,109,182 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,794,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $206,668,000 after buying an additional 347,263 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

Shares of ILMN opened at $381.03 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $395.23 and a 200 day moving average of $383.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.41, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,728 shares of company stock worth $7,215,210. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

