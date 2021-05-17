TCW Group Inc. Has $66.08 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of MetLife worth $66,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 346.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $65.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.34 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.42%.

Several analysts recently commented on MET shares. Argus raised their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.79.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

