TCW Group Inc. Has $89.41 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,498,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,479 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Johnson Controls International worth $89,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 145,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 37,250 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,060,000 after buying an additional 23,641 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JCI. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

JCI stock opened at $65.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $66.69. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,696 shares of company stock worth $2,327,467 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

