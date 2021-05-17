TCW Group Inc. Has $92.10 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 73,794 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of Ulta Beauty worth $92,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,177,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $324.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.02. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.17.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.