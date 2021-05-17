TCW Group Inc. Has $92.10 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 73,794 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of Ulta Beauty worth $92,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,177,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $324.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.02. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $351.00.
In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.17.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
