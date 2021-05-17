TCW Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 102,998 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises approximately 1.1% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of IQVIA worth $117,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $23,122,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in IQVIA by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,119,000 after purchasing an additional 59,838 shares during the period. Finally, Michael B. Yongue grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 4,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.79.

NYSE IQV opened at $234.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.47 and its 200 day moving average is $188.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.71 and a 12 month high of $237.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 257.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

