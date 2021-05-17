TCW Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,405 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.0% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.13% of S&P Global worth $108,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 21,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global stock opened at $379.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.35. The company has a market cap of $91.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.33 and a 52-week high of $397.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

