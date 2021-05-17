TCW Group Inc. Reduces Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 84,455 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $42,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,450,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,903,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

Micron Technology stock opened at $78.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $88.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,024,523. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

