TCW Group Inc. Reduces Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,353,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 262,163 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of ON Semiconductor worth $56,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 61.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,311,000 after buying an additional 1,681,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.93.

In related news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,608 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $37.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.77. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

