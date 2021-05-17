TCW Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702,482 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 324,712 shares during the period. Splunk comprises 0.9% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Splunk worth $95,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Splunk by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Splunk by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 214,387 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,422,000 after buying an additional 70,396 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Splunk by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 779,547 shares of the software company’s stock worth $132,437,000 after buying an additional 132,921 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $116.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.62.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPLK. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.26.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,706.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

