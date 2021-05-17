TCW Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,067 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Ameriprise Financial worth $51,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Barclays raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.89.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $258.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.40 and a fifty-two week high of $269.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.39.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,927. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

