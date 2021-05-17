TCW Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,953,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 203,172 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Flex worth $35,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Flex by 14.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $17.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,152,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. Cross Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

