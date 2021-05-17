TCW Group Inc. Sells 120,812 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,396,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,812 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Baker Hughes worth $51,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 480.5% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,471 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 367.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,970,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,203 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.97.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $25.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

