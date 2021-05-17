TCW Group Inc. Sells 12,609 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,251 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,609 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Autodesk worth $45,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,054,698,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,372.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,574,000 after buying an additional 935,865 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 11,841.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,301,000 after acquiring an additional 449,149 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after buying an additional 276,371 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 296,585 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,503,000 after purchasing an additional 192,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $276.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.60, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.44 and a 12 month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.23.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.