TCW Group Inc. Sells 156,320 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 156,320 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.1% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Mastercard worth $214,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 12,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $363.91 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $360.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $375.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.27.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,209 shares of company stock worth $36,853,378. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

