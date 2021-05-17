TCW Group Inc. Sells 234,487 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,487 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 1.5% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Zoetis worth $155,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $172.29 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.31 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The firm has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

