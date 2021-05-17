TCW Group Inc. Sells 246,275 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 958,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 246,275 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up approximately 1.0% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Waste Connections worth $103,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 391,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,095,000 after purchasing an additional 59,867 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 82,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

WCN stock opened at $121.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.45. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.46, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

