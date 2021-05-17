TCW Group Inc. Sells 277,256 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,609,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 277,256 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit comprises approximately 1.5% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of IHS Markit worth $155,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO stock opened at $104.96 on Monday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $109.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.42.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.