TCW Group Inc. Sells 44,829 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,829 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $47,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $68.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $79.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.06.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

