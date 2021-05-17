TCW Group Inc. Sells 479,536 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,820,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 479,536 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.42% of The AES worth $75,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The AES by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The AES in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The AES in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in The AES in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The AES by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The AES from $31.50 to $30.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Shares of AES opened at $25.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

