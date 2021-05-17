TCW Group Inc. Sells 88,883 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,765 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 88,883 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.2% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Costco Wholesale worth $123,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $384.42 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $170.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.92.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

