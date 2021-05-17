TCW Group Inc. Takes $91.73 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 255,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,730,000. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of DexCom as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after buying an additional 1,225,388 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,722 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,564,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $578,285,000 after purchasing an additional 79,666 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in DexCom by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $560,668,000 after purchasing an additional 406,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in DexCom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,081,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $399,960,000 after purchasing an additional 35,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DXCM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.94.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $333.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $378.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.11. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,421. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

