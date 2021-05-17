TCW Group Inc. Trims Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78,237 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises 1.9% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.08% of ASML worth $195,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.80.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $647.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.94 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $675.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $638.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

