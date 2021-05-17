TCW Group Inc. Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,310 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $53,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX opened at $109.47 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.83 and a 200-day moving average of $94.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.