TCW Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,458,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 356,606 shares during the period. TransUnion makes up 1.3% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.76% of TransUnion worth $131,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,122,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,134,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,054,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,668,000 after purchasing an additional 946,822 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in TransUnion by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 695,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,985,000 after purchasing an additional 444,291 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in TransUnion by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,247,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,796,000 after purchasing an additional 375,774 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $3,242,395.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,501 shares of company stock worth $7,206,103. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRU. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

TRU stock opened at $108.05 on Monday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $72.93 and a 1 year high of $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

