Technogym (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF)’s share price rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.40. Approximately 14,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9,233% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Technogym from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get Technogym alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17.

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, selectorized equipment, plate loaded equipment, multigyms and cable stations, benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, and stretching equipment; and exercise tools, such as exercise mat, floor mat, set loop band resistance, elastic bands, power band resistance, jump rope, foam roller, wellness ball, balance pad, balance dome, slam ball, and medicine ball, as well as personal line products.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Technogym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technogym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.