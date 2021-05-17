Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Stake Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 819,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,953 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.16% of Teck Resources worth $15,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $225,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 24.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 201.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Shares of TECK opened at $25.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0404 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

