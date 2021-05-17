Tecnoglass (TGLS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ: TGLS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/17/2021 – Tecnoglass was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

5/12/2021 – Tecnoglass was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

5/10/2021 – Tecnoglass had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Tecnoglass had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Tecnoglass had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Tecnoglass had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TGLS traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,366,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,999. The firm has a market cap of $819.53 million, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. Tecnoglass Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 14.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

