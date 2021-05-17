Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) shot up 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19.

Telenor ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TELNF)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.