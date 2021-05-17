Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading 10% Higher

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) traded up 10% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.43. 168,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,251,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.63.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Tellurian news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $1,675,762.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,276,344 shares of company stock worth $11,393,157. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 42,849 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 341.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 150,055 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

