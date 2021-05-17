Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $283 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.80 million.

NASDAQ:TLS traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $34.64. 1,132,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,639. Telos has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.08.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telos will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.13.

In related news, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $1,178,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,413. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Easley sold 170,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $5,636,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,046,628 shares of company stock valued at $100,538,724 over the last quarter.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

