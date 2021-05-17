Teloscoin (TELOS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $988.00

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Teloscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. Teloscoin has a market cap of $622,298.61 and approximately $988.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00078910 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.18 or 0.00320123 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00012876 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00033588 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010499 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Teloscoin Coin Profile

Teloscoin uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

