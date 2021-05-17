Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Tempur Sealy International posted sales of $665.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $4.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%.

TPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

TPX opened at $37.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average is $31.65. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $2,905,913.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,603.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,672 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,624 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141,872 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,111 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,284.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,956,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,737 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

